Ariana Grande & Liz Gillies Win Halloween By Recreating ‘Best in Show’ Scenes

The duo dressed up as a number of characters from the film, portraying the roles originally played by Jane Lynch, Jennifer Coolidge, Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via GI

Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies proved that they are still the ultimate dynamic duo when they took to Instagram on Friday (Oct. 28) to show off their Halloween costumes recreating some of the most iconic scenes from the 2000 mockumentary comedy film, Best in Show.

“Happy Halloween. We did this in May,” the former Victorious castmates captioned a series of photos and videos of themselves, in which Gillies portrays Jane Lynch’s character Christy Cummings and Grande takes on Jennifer Coolidge’s Sherri Ann Cabot. Later on in the series, the “7 Rings” singer transforms into Eugene Levy’s Gerry Fleck — eyebrows and all — while Gillies plays Catherine O’Hara’s curly haired Cookie Fleck.

“can this get nominated,” Katy Perry captioned the hilarious post, pointing out the duo’s impressive acting skills while recreating scenes from the movie.

Grande is no stranger to going all out for Halloween. Most notably, in 2019, she transformed herself into a pig-faced version of herself inspired by an episode of The Twilight Zone titled “Eye of the Beholder.”  

She has also played dress-up for the spooky holiday with her ex-boyfriend, the late Mac Miller, a number of times. In 2016, they shared three Halloween looks, the first of which featured the couple dressed as Pokemon characters Pikachu (Miller) and Eevee (Grande). The former couple also dressed as the main characters from Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdomwhich they fully committed to by taking photos on rock formations while Miller sported a plastic rifle. And for their third look, they channeled The Matrix, posing in an empty venue.

