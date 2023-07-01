×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Ariana Grande Celebrates London Pride With Kylie Minogue’s ‘Padam Padam’

Grande's new video clip has her lip syncing to Minogue's summer anthem.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio by AT&T at Banc of California Stadium on June 2, 2018 in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/GI for iHeartMedia

This weekend is Pride in London, and Ariana Grande is marking the celebration with Kylie Minogue‘s latest single.

“HAPPY LONDON PRIDE,” she wrote on Saturday (July 1) in an Instagram Story showing herself lip syncing to Minogue’s “Padam Padam” in front of the camera. “I LOVE YOUUUUUU.”

“you’re perfect,” Grande — who just had her 30th birthday and is set to star as Glinda the Good Witch in the two-part film adaptation of the Broadway hit Wicked — wrote to Minogue on the clip.

Related

Olivia Rodrigo

What's Your Favorite New Music Release of the Week? Vote!

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Ariana Grande

Kylie Minogue

See latest videos, charts and news

Grande is in good company: Vice President Kamala Harris was spotted getting down to Minogue‘s summer anthem just a few days ago. “I like it. I like it,” she declared while bopping her head to the song’s beat when she celebrated her visit to the Stonewall Inn in New York City earlier this week, in support of the LGBTQ community. 

“Padam Padam” is the lead single from Minogue’s highly-anticipated sixteenth album, Tension, which will be out on Sept. 22. She made the Tension announcement in May, noting that she “would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”

Related

Ariana Grande

30 for 30: Ariana Grande’s Biggest Billboard Hot 100 Hits

Minogue recently achieved her first top 10 placement on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart with “Padam Padam.”

See Grande’s Instagram Story here (and shared below on a Minogue fan account).

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad