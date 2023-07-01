Ariana Grande Celebrates London Pride With Kylie Minogue’s ‘Padam Padam’

This weekend is Pride in London, and Ariana Grande is marking the celebration with Kylie Minogue‘s latest single.

“HAPPY LONDON PRIDE,” she wrote on Saturday (July 1) in an Instagram Story showing herself lip syncing to Minogue’s “Padam Padam” in front of the camera. “I LOVE YOUUUUUU.”

“you’re perfect,” Grande — who just had her 30th birthday and is set to star as Glinda the Good Witch in the two-part film adaptation of the Broadway hit Wicked — wrote to Minogue on the clip.

Grande is in good company: Vice President Kamala Harris was spotted getting down to Minogue‘s summer anthem just a few days ago. “I like it. I like it,” she declared while bopping her head to the song’s beat when she celebrated her visit to the Stonewall Inn in New York City earlier this week, in support of the LGBTQ community.

“Padam Padam” is the lead single from Minogue’s highly-anticipated sixteenth album, Tension, which will be out on Sept. 22. She made the Tension announcement in May, noting that she “would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”

Minogue recently achieved her first top 10 placement on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart with “Padam Padam.”

See Grande’s Instagram Story here (and shared below on a Minogue fan account).