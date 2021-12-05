Fans Choose Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi’s ‘Just Look Up’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi‘s new collaboration “Just Look Up” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Dec. 3) on Billboard, choosing the soaring pop track as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Just Look Up,” which appears in Adam McKay’s upcoming sci-fi black comedy Don’t Look Up, brought in 35% of the vote, beating out new music by Juice WRLD and Justin Bieber (“Wandered to LA”), Shawn Mendes (“It’ll Be Okay”), SZA (“I Hate U”), Ed Sheeran and Elton John (“Merry Christmas”), and others.

“Just Look Up” finds Grande steering some romantic balladry with a gorgeous tone and open heart, while Cudi takes a few seconds to fully deploy his croon but sounds comfortable when it arrives.

“Just look up/ Turn off that s— box news/ Cause you’re about to die soon everybody/ Look up/ Here it comes/ I’m so glad I’m here with you/ Forever in your arms,” Grande belts out.

Don’t Look Up has a stacked cast which includes Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio and the two singing stars. The film hits Netflix on Dec. 24.

Following in a close second on the past week’s tally with 34% of the vote was Juice WRLD and Bieber’s collab “Wandered to LA,” which appears on the late Chicago rapper’s upcoming second posthumous album, Fighting Demons.

With production by HARV and Louis Bell, the chilled-tune is an account of a bender in the City of Angels. “I wandered to LA hopin’ to explore/ Little did I know, I’d find a little more/ Love at my hotel room door/ From the bed to the hotel room floor,” Juice raps.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.