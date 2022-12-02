Ariana Grande & Kelly Clarkson Drop ‘Santa, Can’t You Hear Me’ Live Recording: Stream It Now

Santa’s elves work hard, but Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson work harder. On Friday (Dec. 2), the two singers and former Voice coaches released a live recording of their holiday duet “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” originally performed last year during Clarkson’s NBC Christmas special.

The new live version of “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” serves as a follow up to the studio recording featured on Clarkson’s album When Christmas Comes Around…, released in October 2021. Peaking at No. 22 on the Billboard 200, the project marked the three-time Grammy winner’s second holiday record, following 2013’s Wrapped In Red.

The December after When Christmas Comes Around… dropped, Clarkson invited Grande to perform the track with her during her NBC holiday music special, fittingly titled Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around. Amy Poehler, Leslie Odom Jr., Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy and Brett Eldredge were also featured guests on the program, which included several musical performances from the “Stronger” singer.

The audio from this performance is what now serves as the new live edition of “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me.” During the duet last year, Grande and Clarkson wore stunning white and purple gowns, respectively, and sang joyfully together while supported by a shimmering orchestra of string musicians, backup singers, percussionists and brass.

Kelly Clarkson & Ariana Grande, “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me (Live)” Courtesy Photo

Clarkson took to Instagram Thursday (Dec. 1), exactly one year after the special aired, to direct followers to the live version of her duet with Grande, writing: It’s time, y’all! Get into the holiday spirit and listen to “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” my duet with @arianagrande now and add it to all your holiday playlists 🎅🏼🎶.”

Watch Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson perform “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” below and stream the live recording here.