What’s Your Favorite Ariana Grande Hot 100 No. 1 Hit? Vote!

Let us know your favorite of the pop star's Hot 100 chart toppers by voting in our poll.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio by AT&T at Banc of California Stadium on June 2, 2018 in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Happy birthday, Ariana Grande! The superstar celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday (June 26), and marked the occasion with a sweet post dedicated to her inner child.



Ariana Grande

30 for 30: Ariana Grande’s Biggest Billboard Hot 100 Hits

“HBD, tiny!” Grande captioned the throwback photo of herself dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. “I trust you implicitly & have never been prouder of you.”

She may only be 30 years old, but Grande has already had an illustrious music career, notching a whopping 73 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. Of those hits, 20 made the top 10 and seven topped the chart. The superstar’s first leader on the track was her 2018 breakup song, “Thank U, Next,” before snagging two more solo No. 1s with “7 Rings” and “Positions.”

She also topped the tally with a number of collaborations, including “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga, “Stuck With U” with Justin Bieber and her two team-ups with The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears” and “Die For You.”

Which is your favorite of Grande’s Hot 100 No. 1s? In honor of her birthday, let us know by voting below.

