Ariana Grande Shares ‘Yours Truly’ Live Performances of ‘Honeymoon Avenue’ & ‘Daydreamin”: Watch

Ariana Grande just released the 10th anniversary edition of her debut album Yours Truly, and she plans on keeping the party going all week — starting with two videos of her recording live versions of two of the set’s core tracks, “Honeymoon Avenue” and “Daydreamin’.”

Filmed in London, both videos find the 30-year-old pop star — still blonde from working on the Wicked adaptations — performing the throwback tracks with a full band and mini orchestra. Per Grande fashion, she nails every high note and improvised riff, looking stunning in a blue two-piece dress and a half-up hairdo that pays homage to her 2013 signature style.

More live performance videos are on their way, with “Baby I” arriving Sunday (Aug. 27), “Tattooed Heart” and “Right There” on Tuesday (Aug. 29), and “The Way” on Wednesday (Aug. 30). In between, Grande will share videos answering fan questions, behind-the-scenes clips and a merch capsule.

The audio tracks for all six of the live performances have already been released as part of the Yours Truly anniversary edition, which dropped at midnight Friday (Aug. 25). Grande also uploaded all the tracks to YouTube, after which fans quickly noticed a subtle tribute to Mac Miller, her “The Way” collaborator and late ex-boyfriend.

In the video for “The Way” audio, Miller — who passed away in 2018 — is credited on the cover artwork. At the end of the song, the rest of the image fades, leaving a spotlight on his name.

“she left only mac miller’s name shining at the end,” tweeted one fan. “the most beautiful tribute.”

Miller, real name Malcolm James McCormick, was a rapper and record producer from Pittsburgh. He and Grande began dating in 2016 after they first united for collaborations on a “Baby It’s Cold Outside” cover and “The Way,” before splitting amicably in 2018. “Unconditional love is not selfish,” the “Positions” singer wrote in her breakup announcement. “It is wanting the best for someone even if at the moment, it’s not you.”

Watch Grande’s “Live From London” performances of “Honeymoon Avenue” above and “Daydreamin'” below: