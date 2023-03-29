Ariana Grande & Frankie Are the Perfect Sister-Brother Duo in Sweet Selfies

Ariana Grande and her brother Frankie had a sibling reunion, and some fun selfies were involved. Frankie posted a series of images from his and husband Hale Leon’s trip to England on Wednesday (March 29), in which the “Positions” singer makes a cameo.

Grande shows up in two of the photos in her brother’s carousel — the first one, with her and Frankie peering down into a phone’s front-facing camera, and a second of the brother and sister duo smiling for the camera wearing black ensembles.

While Frankie decided to go the text-less route for his caption — he put the U.K. flag, double heart and bubble emojis to speak for the post — the pop star chimed in with some sweet words and a few emojis of her own. “Miss you already,” she told Frankie in the comments section of the post, adding bubbles, as well as two sad-face emojis.

Ariana’s time with her brother serves as a nice break from work. Grande is currently filming the John M. Chu movie musical adaptation of Wicked and found time in between working on set to record her verse on The Weeknd’s “Die for You” remix, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this month. Because fans were inquiring about the star’s lack of music lately, Chu took to his Instagram Stories on Feb. 23 and wrote that the “Die for You” remix was “Proof that I am not holding @arianagrande hostage!!”

See Frankie’s pics with Ariana below: