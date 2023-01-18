Ariana Grande Drops R.E.M. Beauty ‘Thank U, Next’ Collection

Ariana Grande showed off her new “Thank U, Next” collection from R.E.M. Beauty on social media Wednesday (Jan 18).

In a TikTok video set to Vitamin String Quartet’s cover of her 2019 No. 1 hit, the blonde superstar — who’s currently filming the big-screen adaptation of Wicked — showed off each of the products in the drop one by one.

“our limited edition @r.e.m.beauty ‘thank u, next’ collection is out now on rembeauty.com,” she captioned the clip. “It includes ~ a brand new midnight shadows eyeshadow palette, a pair of pink crystalized, faux mink lashes, an XL version of our #utmostimportance plumping gloss and of course our classic midnight black liquid liner. we hope you enjoy!!!”

Naturally, Ari’s fans couldn’t get enough of their queen in the video, with one commenting, “She keeps getting prettier everyday,” and another writing, u cannot imagine how much we love u and were so proud of you!! keep it up my love <3.”

Others focused on the pop star choosing to use the instrumental rendition of “Thank U, Next” made popular by its inclusion in the first season of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton. “Ari+bridgerton’s version of thank u next= perfection,” one follower opined in the comments section.

Most recently, Grande returned to RuPaul’s Drag Race to serve as the guest judge for the season 15 premiere, which also featured her Thank U, Next era smash “7 Rings” as the song to which the bottom two queens lip-synched for their lives.

Watch Ari’s new R.E.M. Beauty video below.