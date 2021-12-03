Ariana Grande Belts Out High Notes on ‘Don’t Look Up’ With Kid Cudi: Stream It Now

Ariana Grande steps aside for a moment from her coaching duties on NBC’s The Voice, for a sparkling (and slightly dark) new ballad, “Don’t Look Up,” a collaboration with Kid Cudi.

The new number dropped at midnight, and is the title track from the Netflix film in which they both star.

On it, Grande showcases her range and control, even belting out high notes that Mariah Carey would be proud of. “Just look up/ Turn off that s— box news/ Cause you’re about to die soon everybody/ Look up/ Here it comes/ I’m so glad I’m here with you/ Forever in your arms,” she sings.

Both Grande and Cudi have writing credits for the song, in addition to Nicholas Britell and Taura Stintson.

Don’t Look Up has a stacked cast which includes Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio and the two singing stars.

The summary of the movie reads, “Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate.”

The film hits select theaters from Dec. 10 and rolls out Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve — on Netflix.

Stream “Don’t Look Up” below.