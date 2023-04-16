Here’s a First Look at Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s ‘Wicked’ Characters

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are giving fans a first look at their characters in the upcoming live-action film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked.

In separate Instagram posts on Sunday (April 16), Grande revealed a photo of herself as Glinda and Erivo teased an image of herself portraying Elphaba. Jon M. Chu, who is directing the 2024 film, shared the same snapshots on his Instagram page.

“You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? FIRST LOOK of the #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz,” Chu captioned the gallery post.

In the snapshots, Grande’s Glinda is seen wearing the good witch’s signature puffy pink dress as she ascends a staircase, while Erivo’s Elphaba dons the Wicked Witch of the West’s classic green face and black outfit.

In early April, Grande revealed that the filming of Wicked was already halfway done. “Savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda (although she’ll be with me irrevocably, forever). she shows me so many new things every day,” the singer-actress wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

It was announced in November 2021 that Grande would be playing Glinda opposite Erivo’s Elphaba in the long-awaited big-screen adaptation of the prequel to The Wizard of Oz. The film also stars Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard. Other cast members include Keala Settle, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode and Ethan Slater.

Director Chu previously noted that Wicked will be split into two films, with the first part arriving in November 2024 and the follow-up scheduled for the following year.

Check out Grande and Erivo’s teaser photos of their Wicked characters on Instagram below.