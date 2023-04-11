Ariana Grande Addresses Body-Shaming Trolls: ‘There Are Many Different Kinds of Beautiful’

Ariana Grande hopped on social media Tuesday (April 11) to call out the body shaming she’s been receiving lately from fans.

“I don’t do this often. I don’t like it, I’m not good at it,” she said directly to the camera on TikTok. “But I just wanted to address your concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body, and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to.

“I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies — no matter what,” the star continued. “If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is. Healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, not sexy, I don’t… We just shouldn’t. We should really work towards not doing that as much.”

Grande then went on to school the masses on the fact that there are better ways to compliment someone than by focusing solely on their physical appearance. Or better yet, that people can choose to refrain from criticizing others’ bodies altogether.

“But I also just wanted to say one, there are many different kinds of beautiful,” she then stated. “There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. I know personally for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of anti-depressants, and drinking on them and eating poorly, and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my ‘healthy.’ But that, in fact, wasn’t my healthy. I know I shouldn’t have to explain that, but I do feel like maybe having an openness and some sort of vulnerability here, something good might come from it.”

Grande is currently hard at work filming the upcoming big-screen adaptation of Wicked, which she noted in a social post earlier this month is now halfway complete.

Watch Ari’s call for kindness below.