Ariana Grande Debuts Blonde Hair Ahead of Playing Glinda in ‘Wicked’ Movie: See the Photo

The "Position" singer's co-star in the upcoming film, Cynthia Erivo, added a cheeky comment to Grande's post.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande is seen at the GRAMMY Charities Signings during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on Jan. 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. Robin Marchant/GI for The Recording Academy

Ariana Grande is becoming even more “Popular” thanks to her wicked new look. In a Wednesday (Oct. 26) Instagram post, the 29-year-old musician unveiled her newly blonde hair — dyed to match the golden tresses of Wicked character Glinda, whom Grande is set to play in an upcoming film adaptation of the musical — and her friends and fans alike are freaking out about it.

In her latest IG photo, Grande poses with her eyes closed, head turned to the side to show off her brand new, soft yellow ponytail. Her eyebrows appear to be dyed to match the shade of her hair, mimicking the Good Witch of the North’s naturally blonde look.

In spite of her gravity-defyingly big reveal, however, the “Positions” singer played coy in her caption. “New earrings,” she simply wrote.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Shares Sweet Selfie With Ariana Grande From ‘Somewhere in Oz’

Nevertheless, people in the comments knew exactly what she was doing. “GLINDA ERA,” replied one fan.

“Good news, She’s HERE,” commented Jordan Barrow, who plays Boq in the Broadway cast of Wicked, referencing lyrics to the musical’s opening number.

Cynthia Erivo, on the other hand, played along with the pop star’s slyness. “Earrings are AMAZING!! 💚😏,” commented the actress, who will star opposite Grande in Wicked as the Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba. So did Jon M. Chu, the director of the musical’s film adaptation — “Earrings look great!” he quipped.

Based on the Broadway musical of the same name by Stephen Schwartz, Wicked follows two magical enemies-turned-best friends played by Grande and Erivo. The project will be split into two separate films, the first of which is slated to hit theaters in December 2024.

Check out Ariana Grande’s thrillifying new look below.

