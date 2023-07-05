Ariana Grande Celebrates Her Birthday on Set of ‘Wicked’: ‘Ozian 30th’

Ariana Grande was definitely the most “Popular” birthday girl on the set of Wicked last week.

In a Wednesday (July 5) Instagram post, the newly 30-year-old pop star revealed that she celebrated her 30th birthday hard at work with her castmates and crew, sharing snaps of all the sweet ways her Wicked live-action colleagues made her feel extra special on June 26. In one video, she goes out to eat with co-star Bowen Yang; in another photo, the R.E.M. Beauty founder poses for a mirror selfie with her makeup team.

“Ozian thirtieth :)” she captioned the post.

More photos reveal that the cast and crew made a compilation of personal video messages for the “Positions” singer, including Jeff Goldblum, who plays the Wizard of Oz in the film. “I LOVE U,” Grande wrote of the actor on her Story.

“My Ozian family made me the sweetest video in the world,” she added of the gesture. “This entire crew. It’s too much. I’m never leaving.”

Grande will play Glinda the Good Witch opposite Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba — aka the Wicked Witch of the West — in the two upcoming Wicked films, the first of which is set to arrive November 2024. The Jon M. Chu-directed project also stars Michelle Yeoh and Bridgerton‘s Jonathan Bailey.

On the actual day of her birthday, Grande shared a sweet throwback photo of herself as a child, dressed up as Dorothy Gale in a blue and white checkered dress. “HBD, tiny!” she wrote to her past self in the caption. “I trust you implicitly & have never been prouder of you.”

See photos from Ariana’s on-set birthday celebrations below: