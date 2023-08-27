Ariana Grande Shares ‘Baby I’ Live Performance from London in Celebration of ‘Yours Truly’ 10th Anniversary: Watch

Ariana Grande is continuing her week-long celebration of the 10th anniversary edition of her debut album, Yours Truly, with a brand new live performance.

On Sunday (Aug. 27), the 30-year-old pop star and actress released a newly recorded live version of “Baby I,” filmed alongside a full band and mini orchestra in London. The new clip follows similar live recordings of Yours Truly core tracks “Honeymoon Avenue” and “Daydreamin’.”

Released as the second single from her debut album, “Baby I” debuted at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in August 2013. It followed the top 10 track “The Way,” featuring Mac Miller.

At the time of its release, Grande told Billboard that she wanted the “Baby I” video to recall the breeziness of early ’90s music videos from TLC and Will Smith. The “Baby I” clip does just that, showing the singer sporting some choreographed moves, belting in front of graffitied walls and even wearing white overalls. There’s also a house party with giant Crayola crayons.

More Yours Truly live performance videos are on their way, with “Tattooed Heart” and “Right There” arriving on Tuesday (Aug. 29) and “The Way” on Wednesday (Aug. 30). Grande also answered fan questions in a Q&A video on TikTok over the weekend.

The audio tracks for all six of the live performances have already been released as part of the Yours Truly anniversary edition, which dropped Friday (Aug. 25). Grande also uploaded all the tracks to YouTube, after which fans quickly noticed a subtle tribute to Miller, her “The Way” collaborator and late ex-boyfriend.

Released Aug. 30, 2013, through Republic Records, Yours Truly served as the world’s proper introduction to the pint-sized star with major pipes who, up until then, had only been familiar to tweens as the star of Nickelodeon’s Victorious, its spinoff Sam & Cat and Broadway’s 13.

Watch Grande’s “Live From London” performance of “Baby I” below.