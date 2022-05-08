Arcade Fire Defends Abortion Rights, Performs ‘WE’ Album Tracks on ‘SNL’: Watch

Arcade Fire returned to Saturday Night Live on May 7 to perform a pair of tracks from the band’s sixth album, WE, and deliver a powerful message about abortion rights.

The Canadian indie rock stalwarts launched their fifth appearance on the late-night sketch comedy show with a scorching performance of “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid),” which frontman Win Butler began by sending words of love to his son, Eddie. He ended the inspiring track with a special Mother’s Day tribute, saying, “I love you, mom.” Butler’s guitar also featured a message encouraging viewers to “Call your mom.”

Later in the show, Arcade Fire returned for another searing performance of their previously released song “The Lightning I, II.” At the end of the track, Butler shared his thoughts on abortion rights. “A woman’s right to choose, forever and ever and ever. Amen,” he told the Studio 8H crowd. The powerful words were in response to a Supreme Court document leaked earlier in the week signaling that Roe v. Wade would be overturned.

The May 7 episode also boasted host Benedict Cumberbatch, who returned SNL for a second time. The English actor appeared on the show to promote his new Sam Raimi-directed Marvel film Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, which is in theaters now.

Arcade Fire first appeared on SNL in 2007 during an episode hosted by Rainn Wilson. In 2010, they served as musical guest on a Scarlett Johansson-hosted show, and returned three years later with Tina Fey. The band last appeared on the comedy program in 2018 during an episode helmed by former cast member Bill Hader. The act also graced the SNL stage in 2012, serving as Mick Jagger’s backing band on a few Rolling Stones classics.

Watch Arcade Fire's SNL performances below, and see the full episode on Hulu here.