Apple Music Launches DJ Mixes in Spatial Audio With Exclusive Mix From Jeff Mills

Apple Music launched DJ mixes in Spatial Audio Wednesday (April 20) with an exclusive mix from Detroit legend Jeff Mills. Created in partnership with Dolby Atmos, Apple’s Spatial audio is designed to deliver surround sound and 3D audio through headphones, offering what Apple calls “a truly immersive audio experience with multidimensional sound and clarity.”

Explore Explore Jeff Mills See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Titled Outer to Inner Atmosphere: The Escape Velocity Mix, the techno legend’s indeed very cosmic hourlong mix also officially relaunches Apple Music’s One Mix series, which features mixes from top-tier DJs and producers. Additions to this series will be added monthly.

“The response to Spatial Audio from both subscribers and creators has been incredible, and we’re thrilled to expand this innovation in sound,” Stephen Campbell, Apple Music’s Global Head of Dance and Electronic Music, says in a statement. “It’s an honor to have Jeff Mills create our first One Mix in Spatial Audio. He is a generational icon and a true techno pioneer that has taken the concept to a dimension further than we could have dreamt with Outer to Inner Atmosphere: The Escape Velocity Mix.“

“The purpose of this recording was conceptualized and designed to stimulate the listeners’ three dimensional senses and sensations using the subject and idea of breaking Earth’s gravitational pull and leaving the planet. The embarkment to a place outside and unlike our own,” Mills adds. “With this immersive sound experience also came certain aspects that needed to be addressed. Ones that uses our psychological responses, like anticipation and mystery, the risks and danger of such a journey and most importantly, the translation of the feeling that ‘a step forward’ has been taken.”

Several of the tracks in this mix come from Mills’ own longstanding label, Axis Records. Next month Mills will perform a special set at Movement festival in his native Detroit that celebrates 30 years of this label.

In addition to the One Mix launch, Apple Music also is debuting 15 Boiler Room mixes recorded at nightclubs, festivals, and raves around the world that have been newly mixed in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. Contributors to this series include HAAi, The Blessed Madonna, Boys Noize and India Jordan.