Chris Martin & Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Is All Grown Up at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Apple Martin has officially made her debut at Fashion Week.

On Tuesday night (Jan. 24), the teenager — the daughter and eldest child of actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin — attended Chanel’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week.

The 18-year-old looked elegant in a two-piece set designed by the esteemed French fashion house, wearing a black-and-white plaid printed mini dress made of Chanel’s signature tweed fabric and matching jacket. Apple topped off the look with chunky-heeled shoes, a crossbody Chanel bag and shiny blond hair reminiscent of her mother’s.

At the show, the budding fashionista sat next to Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton, as well as All Too Well: The Short Film and Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, who were also dressed in threads from the brand.

Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 24, 2023 in Paris. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via GI

Sadie Sink, Lucy Boynton and Apple Martin attend the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 24, 2023 in Paris. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via GI

Gwyneth Paltrow was in disbelief when her daughter turned 18 last year, lamenting back in May about Apple’s milestone birthday.

“18. I’m a bit of a loss for words this morning,” she wrote. “I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more. Proud doesn’t cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can’t put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way. Happy birthday my darling girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially me. I say it all the time and I will never stop… in the words of auntie Drew, I was born the day you were born.”