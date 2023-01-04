Annie Lennox Celebrates 40 Years of ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)’

It’s been 40 years since musical duo Eurythmics burst into the mainstream with their 1983 hit, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” and on Wednesday (Jan. 4), band member Annie Lennox celebrated the song’s milestone anniversary.

“It’s almost impossible to believe that ‘Sweet Dreams are Made of This’ was released forty years ago! It has continued to travel the world and the seven seas ever since, which is a wonderful and miraculous story all to itself!” Lennox wrote alongside a series of clips from “Songs are like ships… They have their own particular voyages and destinations.. Once they’ve been launched, there’s no turning back. You just have to follow the journey.”

“Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated September 3, 1983, and spent 26 total weeks on the chart. It was featured on the group’s sophomore album of the same name, which climbed to No. 15 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and spent 59 weeks total on the tally.

In 2020, Lennox responded to a video by Tim and Fred Williams, a set of twin brothers from Gary, Ind., who came across her hit for their “First Time Hearing” series on their popular YouTube channel TwinsthenewTrend. “Oh my GOD!!! I saw this for the first time a couple of days ago… It’s amazing from my perspective, watching these two incredible young guys picking up on Sweet Dreams – recorded in ’83,” she tweeted in response to the sweet clip. “THAT’S where the true power of music lies… A bridge to the soul and intellect!”