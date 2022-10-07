Annie Lennox Shows Off Her First Ever Tattoo

Annie Lennox can finally say she’s been inked. On Thursday (Oct. 6), the Eurythmics singer showed off her first-ever tattoo and thanked the artist who helped her bring her vision to life.

“Got my first tattoo….#shamrock social club Thanks Asa Crow sir!” the 67-year-old wrote along with a red heart emoji. The tattoo, a bright red heart with lines emanating from its outline, features birds on its left and right side.

Lennox received a slew of positive responses to her new ink, and responded to several comments praising her for taking the plunge for her first tattoo. A follower wrote, “Omg really?! For real? You’re way cooler than me. I don’t have any! Congratulations on the milestone!” to which she replied, “Neither did I until Saturday.”

Another fan wondered if the tattoo artist got cold feet while placing Lennox’s ink, considering how famous she is. “Were they nervous? Giving Annie Lennox her first tattoo is a big responsibility,” the fan asked. Lennox assured, “Naw!! Very experienced and in good hands!”

And as for where the Grammy winner’s tattoo is located, she told a fan it’s placed “behind my hip,” punctuated with the cool, dark sunglasses-wearing emoji.

Asa Crow is an artist at Mahoney’s Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood, Calif., which is no stranger to tattooing celebrities. The parlor’s artists have inked the arms and body parts of Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Adele, Jared Leto, Rihanna and more.

See Annie Lennox’s new tattoo below.