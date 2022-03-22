Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Loses It When Anne Hathaway Beats Her at Her Own Song: Watch

As Kelly Clarkson once sang, “You had your chance, you blew it.” Anne Hathaway joined the superstar on her eponymous talk show Wednesday (March 22) to promote her new Apple TV+ miniseries WeCrashed, and ended up out-singing Clarkson at her own famous hit.

In a round of “Sing That Name That Tune,” the two women were tasked with competing to identify songs first by belting out the lyrics before the other.

As it turns out, Hathaway proved to be rather adept at the game, and when Clarkson was already behind 3-0, she landed the ultimate blow by recognizing — and flawlessly belting out — the American Idol champ’s very own 2004 smash “Since U Been Gone” after just a few quick drum beats.

Clarkson’s hilarious reaction to her epic fail? Falling to her knees before sprawling to the floor face first in shame. “How?! How did you know it from just that?” she shrieked. “She knew it on the ‘boom, boom boom boom’!”

The Oscar winner to responded, “Kelly Clarkson, if you do not understand how much we all love that song. Everybody here knew it on the first one. Everybody here knew it.”

At that point, game host Matt Iseman quipped, “Anne Hathaway will be doing a Kelly Clarkson tribute show in Vegas,” while Clarkson continued to hilariously spiral. “S–t!” she burst out before wailing, “Should I just quit?”

With the score at 4-0 in Hathaway’s favor, Iseman moved onto the next song, but not before reminding the audience one last time, “Kelly Clarkson just missed her own song.”

Watch the hilariously impressive moment below.