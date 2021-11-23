Billboard Buys: Get These Top-Rated Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $79

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The best music is meant to be experienced and you can’t do that with a lot of noise and distractions buzzing around in the background. That’s why more and more people are switching from their generic headphones to a pair of good active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones.

Most ANC headphones will cost you into the hundreds of dollars, but right now, a surprise Amazon sale gets you the Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for just $79.99. Use the on-site coupon to take an additional 10% off.

The Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Headphones deliver hi-res music in crisp, clear detail, thanks to the Q30’s 40mm drivers. Anker says the highly-flexible silk diaphragms can actually better reproduce the thumping bass in your tracks, and bring out more of the subtle changes in your songs too.

Ultimately, what you’re buying these headphones for though is their advanced noise-cancelling technology. Anker’s headphones feature dual noise-detecting microphones that pick up and filter out up to 95% of ambient sound to ensure that nothing distracts you from your music.

You can also customize your listening experience with three different noise cancellation modes: “Transport Mode” helps to minimize noise when traveling (I.e. the whirl of an airplane engine); “Outdoor Mode” cuts out traffic and wind noise; “Indoor Mode” is great to reduce the din and chatter from noisy colleagues or customers around you. What you’ll get is less background noise and more focus on your music, podcasts or streaming.

The Anker Life Q30 deliver a whopping 40 hours of playtime in noise-cancelling mode. Turn off ANC and get up to 60 hours — one of the longest-lasting headphones available today. Need a quick boost? A short, five-minute charge gets you up to four hours of listening time.

The Anker noise-cancelling headphones have a 4.6-star rating (out of five) from more than 16,000 reviews online.

This $79 deal gets you the Anker Life Q30 active noise cancelling headphones, ultra-soft memory foam and leather earpads, charging cables and travel case.

