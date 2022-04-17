Fans Choose Anitta’s ‘Versions of Me’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

What a week to be an Anitta fan!

The Brazilian singer released her fifth album, Versions of Me, on Tuesday, and the trilingual project tops this week’s Billboard new music poll. Fans voted in a poll published Friday, and the album scored more than 70% of the vote over the weekend.

But the album release was just the tip of the iceberg for the Latin pop star. Anitta also made her Coachella debut on Friday night, with fans hashtagging her performance #Anichella all over social media. She brought out Snoop Dogg and Saweetie as special guests during the set, and also put on a sensual performance of her viral smash hit “Envolver.”

Elsewhere in the poll, Phoebe Bridgers‘ new song “Sidelines” — written for the Hulu series Conversations With Friends — finishes in second place, with just over 10% of the vote, while Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” — the latest single from her upcoming album Special — nabs 8%.

Last week, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” topped Billboard‘s new music poll — as well as debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

See the results below: