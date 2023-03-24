Anitta Teases New Music & Reveals Her Next Album ‘Really Represents Me as an Artist’

Anitta sat down with Billboard News to to play a game, during which she let slip some fun details regarding her next album, which she describes as “very cultural” and “very Brazilian.”

The Brazilian pop star was tasked with playing a game with Billboard‘s Dance Director, Katie Bain, in which she would be asked a question or told a statement, and is required to share the first thing that comes to her mind. The first statement thrown at Anitta was “You’d be shocked to know that I’m a big fan of…” to which the she replied rock band “[The] Strokes.”

As for “the last song [she] listened to was,” Anitta treated viewers to a little vocal performance before answering the question. “That’s not my deal/ That’s not your deal…” she sang, before scrolling through her phone for the answer. “If you saw this playlist, you would be like ‘You Listen to this?’ You’d be shocked to know I listen to Chris Stapleton. The last song I heard was this [“Our Deal” by Best Coast].”

Bain then asked what Anitta has planned for the future for her music and touring plans, and while a tour is out of the question for now, fans will be delighted to know that a follow up to her 2022 smash, Versions of Me, is on the horizon.

“I’m working on new music for sure. Not touring [retches]. Jesus Christ, I never wanna tour ever again, but I do have new music coming,” she explained. “I working on this album, very cultural, very Brazilian but in English and Spanish, finally the album that I think really represents me as an artist, I finally got it ready. And now I’m just working on music videos, the nice part.”

Watch Anitta’s chat with Billboard News in the video above.