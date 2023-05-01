Anitta Gives Edgy Glamour With Chunky Black Heels at 2023 Met Gala

Anitta knows how to make a statement.

The Brazilian superstar graced the carpet at her third-ever Met Gala on Monday (May 1) in a structured black Marc Jacobs gown with a long silky train. She completed the look with white opera gloves and a stunning gold necklace. The star of the show, however, were her sky-high platform strappy heels from Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2023 collection.

This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” will showcase more than 150 original looks designed by Lagerfeld, who died at 85 years old in 2019, delving into the former Chanel creative director’s expansive seven-decade career. Many of his original sketches are also set to appear alongside the objects on display.

It’s been an exciting year for Anitta, scored a global breakthrough with her trilingual album, Versions of Me, which last year hit No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart with its TikTok-driven single, “Envolver.” The song’s music video won in the category of Best Latin at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. That same year, she also performed at Coachella and the Latin Grammy Awards.

See below for Anitta’s 2023 Met Gala look.