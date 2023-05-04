×
Anitta Admits She Was So ‘Nervous’ to Meet Madonna That She Got Sick: ‘I Was Feeling Bad’

The Latin star also opened up about her bisexuality and plugged her intimate fragrance, Puzzy, while chatting with Howard Stern.

Anitta
Anitta visits the SiriusXM Miami studios on May 03, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Anitta stopped by The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday (May 3) for a no-holds-barred chat about her bisexuality and, well, getting diarrhea before meeting Madonna.

Pressed by the host about whether dating women was “still on the table” for her, the “Envolver” singer responded with a hesitant yes, saying, “I haven’t been with a woman in a while. No, I don’t think I would fall in love with a woman. But I wouldn’t say never, I wouldn’t say never.”

One female artist Anitta certainly got nervous to meet was Her Madgesty — to the point that the encounter sent her running for the bathroom.

“I got there a little earlier than her,” the Brazilian star said of their session to record “Faz Gosoto” for 2019’s Madame X. “Thank god, ’cause then I had time to take a s–t. Crazy. I was feeling bad, like, you know when you’re too nervous and you just get [mimics grumbling sounds]? My stomach was just going crazy … She would know this probably now, but at the time she didn’t, which was great.”

Elsewhere during the chat, Anitta plugged her intimate perfume Puzzy. “This is a spray that you spray in your most intimate areas?” asked a curious Stern, to which she replied, “In your p—y, in your butt, in your d–k, in your balls — everything … [It’s for] men, women, everybody.”

Just days before the interview, the Latin superstar — who recently inked a new record deal with Republic Records after publicly parting ways with longtime label Warner Music Group — attended both the star-studded party to celebrate the grand re-opening of the Tiffany & Co. flagship store in New York City and the even grander 2023 Met Gala.

Watch Anitta hold nothing back on Howard Stern below.

