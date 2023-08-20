×
Fans Choose Anitta’s ‘Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

'Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story' brought in more than 53% of the vote.

Anitta
Anitta asiste a la gala benéfica del Instituto del Vestuario celebrando a "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" en el Museo de Arte Metropolitano, el 1 de mayo de 2023 en Nueva York. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Anitta‘s Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story tops this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Aug. 18) on Billboard, choosing the carioca funk trilogy as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story brought in more than half of the vote, coming in at 53%. It beat out new music from Hozier, Addison Rae, Quavo and more.

On the three-track collection, released by Republic Records/Universal Music Latin Entertainment, the Brazilian superstar goes back to her foundations with “Funk Rave,” plus two fresh new songs, “Casi Casi” and “Used to Be.” It Anitta’s first project to be released by Republic since signing with the label in April.

Trailing behind Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story on the poll is Hozier’s Unreal Unearth and Addison Rae’s AR EP, both with 10% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s poll below.

