Anita Baker Sings the National Anthem at NFC Championship Game: Watch

Before the Eagles-49ers NFC championship game kicked off, Anita Baker performed the national anthem on Sunday (Jan. 29).
“Thank You @Eagles for this Personal, Invitation. My Birthday weekend, is Unsurpassed and Filled with JOY, to Sing for You!” Baker, who turned 65 on Jan. 26, wrote in a tweet after her performance.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had previously proclaimed his love for Baker’s music, saying that he’d be enjoying her tunes on a flight home in December. Baker was seemingly happy to retweet a clip of the interview.
The singer will be hitting the road for her first tour in 28 years in February, for a run of 15 shows spread out throughout the year. The first concert is on Feb. 11 in Hollywood, Florida.
Watch Baker’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” from Philadelphia’s Lincoln Field below.