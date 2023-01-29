×
Anita Baker Sings the National Anthem at NFC Championship Game: Watch

See Baker's rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" from Philadelphia's Lincoln Field.

Anita Bake
Anita Baker performs at the North Sea Jazz Festival at Rotterdam Ahoy on July 12, 2019 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Dimitri Hakke/Redferns

Before the Eagles-49ers NFC championship game kicked off, Anita Baker performed the national anthem on Sunday (Jan. 29).

“Thank You @Eagles for this Personal, Invitation. My Birthday weekend, is Unsurpassed and Filled with JOY, to Sing for You!” Baker, who turned 65 on Jan. 26, wrote in a tweet after her performance.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had previously proclaimed his love for Baker’s music, saying that he’d be enjoying her tunes on a flight home in December. Baker was seemingly happy to retweet a clip of the interview.

The singer will be hitting the road for her first tour in 28 years in February, for a run of 15 shows spread out throughout the year. The first concert is on Feb. 11 in Hollywood, Florida. 

Watch Baker’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” from Philadelphia’s Lincoln Field below.

