Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates — Her First in Nearly 30 Years

It’s “Been So Long” since rhythm and blues singer Anita Baker has traveled to arenas, making fans swoon with her vocals — nearly 28 years, to be exact. Now, the eight-time Grammy winning superstar has announced a special run of live tour dates for 2023.

Produced by Live Nation, Baker will bring her tunes to 15 cities starting on Feb. 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla., then making stops across the country in cities such as Atlanta, Baltimore and Houston before wrapping up the tour at California’s Oakland Arena on Dec. 23.

“Looking forward to some crazy, lovely, hang time with my fans, on tour in 2023!!” Baker said in a statement. “Gonna, bring some new music and some special guests, too.”

The tour commemorates Baker’s 40 years as an iconic artist in the music game since the release of her debut album, 1983’s The Songstress. The tour dates also mark the first time the Ohio native will be performing her classics live since winning back the right of her masters in 2021 with the help of Chance the Rapper.

After Baker released her first album, she rose to stardom in 1986 with her multiplatinum-selling second album, Rapture, which included the Grammy-winning song “Sweet Love.” In addition to her eight Grammys, Baker received a lifetime achievement award at the 2018 BET Awards. She also has five platinum or multiplatinum albums and one gold album.

Tickets to see Baker are on sale Thursday (Nov. 17) at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

Check out Anita Baker’s 2023 tour dates below: