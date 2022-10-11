Which of Angela Lansbury’s Iconic Roles Is Your Favorite? Vote

Angela Lansbury, the three-time Oscar nominee and five-time Tony Award winner died at 96 years old on Tuesday (Oct. 11), just days shy of her 97th birthday on October 16.

The beloved actress was known for a number of legendary roles throughout her decades-long career, including Jessica Fletcher on CBS’ Murder, She Wrote, Eglentine Price in Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971), the teapot Mrs. Potts in the animated Beauty and the Beast and many, many more.

We want to know which of Lansbury’s many roles is your favorite. Let us know by voting in our poll below.