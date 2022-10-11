×
Which of Angela Lansbury’s Iconic Roles Is Your Favorite? Vote

Let us know which of the beloved late Angela Lansbury's roles is your favorite by voting in our poll.

Angela Lansbury
Angela Lansbury in a promo photo for Murder, She Wrote. CBS Photo Archive/GI

Angela Lansbury, the three-time Oscar nominee and five-time Tony Award winner died at 96 years old on Tuesday (Oct. 11), just days shy of her 97th birthday on October 16.

Angela Lansbury

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The beloved actress was known for a number of legendary roles throughout her decades-long career, including Jessica Fletcher on CBS’ Murder, She Wrote, Eglentine Price in Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971), the teapot Mrs. Potts in the animated Beauty and the Beast and many, many more.

We want to know which of Lansbury’s many roles is your favorite. Let us know by voting in our poll below.

