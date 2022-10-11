Kathy Griffin, Jason Alexander & More Stars Mourn the Death of ‘Fabulous’ Angela Lansbury

Angela Lansbury, the three-time Oscar nominee and five-time Tony Award winner known best as Jessica Fletcher on CBS’ Murder, She Wrote, has died. She was 96 years old.

The star was a movie icon, playing roles such as Elvis Presley’s mom in Blue Hawaii (1961), a cold-hearted parent in The World of Henry Orient (1964), witch Eglentine Price in Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971) and as the teapot Mrs. Potts in the animated Beauty and the Beast (1991). On Broadway, she made her debut in 1957 in Hotel Paradiso, and went on to perform in 1964’s Anyone Can Whistle.

Lansbury, born on October 16, 1925, was just shy of her 97th birthday. Following the news of her death, a number of stars took to social media to remember Lansbury’s talent, grace, style and charisma. See below for reactions from Kathy Griffin, Jason Alexander, Harvey Fierstein and more.

I cannot tell you how many ladies and gays are crushed, moved and feeling nostalgic about something in the past with the news of the passing of the fabulous Dame Angela Lansbury. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 11, 2022

The great Angela Lansbury – one of the most versatile, talented, graceful, kind, witty, wise, classy ladies I’ve ever met has left us. Her huge contribution to the arts and the world remains always. #ripAngelaLansbury — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury – She, my darlings, was EVERYTHING! pic.twitter.com/MLKlRNjxhA — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 11, 2022

Rest In Peace Great Dame Angela Lansbury. She was a glorious one. pic.twitter.com/BJWL7HAcDX — Mario Cantone (@macantone) October 11, 2022

Sad news. The great Angela Lansbury has died. May she rest in peace. 🙏🏼🫶🏼 Buen viaje, reina. pic.twitter.com/66Lq9tlkJJ — Mauricio Martínez (@martinezmau) October 11, 2022

Not Angela!!!



RIP ANGELA LANSBURY THE ABSOLUTE GOAT! You shaped so much of my childhood and adolescence!



pic.twitter.com/AGomfl68Cv — THEE ACADEMY Playwright Jeremy O Harris (@jeremyoharris) October 11, 2022

She always got the last laugh… with grace, with style, and always with a smile!! RIP Angela Lansbury, you’ll always be our bosom buddy. 💞 pic.twitter.com/0tx3UUr23K — Tyce Green (@tyce) October 11, 2022

Saddened to hear Dame Angela Lansbury has passed away. A fine actress and was always very kind to me on the number of occasions we met. Another legend lost pic.twitter.com/GcvLLy2QOj — Stuart Antony (@STU_ACTOR) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury. One of the greatest. I’ll never forget her many amazing performances or the time she accepted an invitation to our house for dinner. RIP. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) October 11, 2022