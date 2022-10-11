×
Kathy Griffin, Jason Alexander & More Stars Mourn the Death of ‘Fabulous’ Angela Lansbury

"One of the most versatile, talented, graceful, kind, witty, wise, classy ladies I've ever met has left us," Alexander tweeted.

Angela Lansbury photographed on January 20, 1978. Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/GI

Angela Lansbury, the three-time Oscar nominee and five-time Tony Award winner known best as Jessica Fletcher on CBS’ Murder, She Wrote, has died. She was 96 years old.

The star was a movie icon, playing roles such as Elvis Presley’s mom in Blue Hawaii (1961), a cold-hearted parent in The World of Henry Orient (1964), witch Eglentine Price in Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971) and as the teapot Mrs. Potts in the animated Beauty and the Beast (1991). On Broadway, she made her debut in 1957 in Hotel Paradiso, and went on to perform in 1964’s Anyone Can Whistle.

Lansbury, born on October 16, 1925, was just shy of her 97th birthday. Following the news of her death, a number of stars took to social media to remember Lansbury’s talent, grace, style and charisma. See below for reactions from Kathy Griffin, Jason Alexander, Harvey Fierstein and more.

See below.

