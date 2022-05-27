Angel Olsen Covers Bob Dylan For Elisabeth Moss’ ‘Shining Girls’ & Will Donate Proceeds to Everytown For Gun Safety

Bob Dylan got a stunning new makeover Friday (May 27). Recorded as a featured song on the soundtrack of Apple TV’s Shining Girls — starring and produced by Handmaid’s Tale‘s Elisabeth Moss — Angel Olsen has released an absolutely ethereal cover of Bob Dylan’s The Times They Are A-Changing track “One Too Many Mornings.”

According to a release, Elisabeth Moss hand picked the 35-year-old singer-songwriter to cover the song, which will be featured in the show’s season finale. “You’re right from your side, and I’m right from mine,” Olsen sings, her vocals at the forefront of atmospheric synth swells. “We’re both just one too many mornings and a thousand miles behind.”

On Instagram, Olsen said that she was “honored” to contribute the track and shared that she’d be donating her streaming royalty proceeds to Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit that’s currently the country’s largest gun violence prevention organization. The new song comes just days after the mass shooting in Uvdale, Texas, which killed 19 elementary school children and two teachers.

Adapted from Lauren Beukes’s 2013 novel of the same name, Shining Girls also stars Wagner Moura and Jamie Bell and follows Moss’ character, Kirby, as she unravels the ways her past assault is linked to a recent murder. Seven episodes are already available on Apple TV, with the finale set to arrive June 3.

Olsen’s cover hits streaming services alongside Claudia Sarne’s full soundtrack for Shining Girls, featuring 15 original songs in addition to “One Too Many Mornings,” which Sarne also produced. “Punctuated by ominous sound bowls, sprawling synths and looped percussion samples, Sarne’s expansive soundscape reflects the cyclical nature of the show while slowly unfolding alongside the mind-bending mystery,” the release reads.

Listen to Angel Olsen’s new cover of Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings” below.