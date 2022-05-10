Angel Olsen Is Ready for the ‘Big Time’ With New Album, Amazon Film

Angel Olsen is going big for her forthcoming album project.

The singer and songwriter’s sixth and latest album Big Time will be ushered-in by a new companion film, presented by Amazon Music.

Kimberly Stuckwisch directs the 28-minute film, also titled Big Time, which premieres June 2 at/9:30pm EDT on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and via the Amazon Music App.

The album is scheduled to drop the following day, June 3, on Jagjaguwar, and contains the songs “Chasing The Sun,” “Through The Fires,” “All the Good Times,” the title track, and more.

To celebrate the release, Olsen will perform at screening parties in London and Los Angeles, and she’ll participate with Stuckwisch for a Q&A during a special “Big Time Twitch Watch Party” on opening night.

During writing and recording sessions, the Asheville, N.C.-based artist hatched a plan that would see her complete her vision by presenting the music visually. She reached out to Stuckwisch, who she had worked with on the video for “Like I Used To,” and who would helm Olivia Rodrigo’s “Prom” film.

The pair worked through December on the script that became the Big Time visual, which features music videos for singles from the album within the film, according to a statement. Ellis Bahl came on board as a writing and editing collaborator, and shot the film over seven days in late January.

“At the time of my mother’s passing I kept having these super visual dreams about time travel,” explains Olsen. “Later on, I decided I’d name the record Big Time, not only because of the song but also as a kind of wink to time expansion and change. When I approached Kimberly Stuckwisch about making these videos, I thought it would be cool to include the storyline of one of the dreams I’d had, and really use it as a way to tell the story of the songs.”

Big Time is the followup to 2020’s A2IM Libera Awards -nominated album Whole New Mess, and her 2021 EP Aisles, a five-track collection of covers.

Watch the trailer below.

Big Time Screenings & Solo Performances:

May 17 — Everyman Screen On The Green, London, U.K.

June 1 — Grammy Museum, Los Angeles, CA

June 2 – Brain Dead Studios, Los Angeles, CA

Tickets available at www.angelolsen.com