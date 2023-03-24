Andrew Lloyd Webber Gives Emotional Update on Son’s Cancer Fight: ‘He’s Battling Away’

Andrew Lloyd Webber has given an update on his son Nick’s cancer battle. Just days after sharing that his eldest son was “critically ill” following an 18-month fight against gastric cancer, on Thursday (March 23) Webber posted a video on his Instagram revealing that Nick has checked into hospice care following a bout of pneumonia.

“I wanted to thank you first for the huge outpouring of messages of support for my son, Nick. He’s now been moved into a hospice and he’s battling away,” Webber said in the clip. “I think he’s over the worst of this first bout of pneumonia he’s got as a result of his cancer, which is just ghastly. But we’re all here, and the family here has gathered around, and it was the right place for us all to be I think.”

The elder Lloyd Webber was scheduled to attend the opening night of Bad Cinderella, which he composed, on Thursday (March 23) at New York City’s Imperial Theatre. The new musical is a reimagining of Cinderella, which ran in London from 2021 to 2022. “I will not be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew and orchestra on Opening Night,” the Oscar-winning composer said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on March 18; he also noted that he has “not been able to attend the recent previews” of Bad Cinderella because of his son’s illness.

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, 43, is a Grammy-nominated composer and record producer known for his work on the 2021 film The Last Bus and 2013 short film Mr. Invisible, as well as co-producing and mixing the album for his father’s Cinderella, which earned him a 2022 Grammy nomination for best musical theater album.

In his mew video post, Lloyd Webber also sent along his best wishes to his “other family” around the world in the theater community, particularly the cast of Bad Cinderella. He apologized again for missing the opening night, but said he place now is in England with his family, while thanking the cast and wishing them good luck.

Watch Webber’s post below.