Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Son Nicholas Dies After Battle With Cancer

"His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft," the composer said.

Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber Maarten de Boer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via GI

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, the Grammy-nominated composer, record producer and eldest son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, died Saturday (March 25) in England after a protracted battle with gastric cancer and pneumonia. He was 43.

“His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft,” the 75-year-old Webber said in a statement emailed by a representative. “Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Nicholas died at a hospital in the south-central English town of Basingstoke, his father said. Webber, the famed composer, missed the Broadway opening Thursday of his Bad Cinderella to be at his son’s side with other loved ones.

Nicholas is best known for his work on the BBC One’s Love, Lies and Records, which was based on the book The Little Prince. He also worked on his father’s 2021 Cinderella, earning a Grammy nod for best musical theater album.

Nicholas is Webber’s son with his first wife, Sarah Hugill, also the mother of his older sister, Imogen. The senior Webber has four other children.

