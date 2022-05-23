Andrea Bocelli Performs an Elvis Classic at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Italian Wedding

When in Rome, you might as well get Andrea Bocelli to serenade you at your wedding. That’s just what Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker did for their recent nuptials ceremony in Portofino, Italy, where one of their dances as husband and wife was soundtracked by one of the most celebrated opera singers in the world.

Accompanied by his son Matteo on piano, the Italy-born star tenor performed a rich, vibrato-filled rendition of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love” as the reality star, her arms wrapped around the Blink-182 drummer’s neck, swayed slowly with her new husband on an otherwise empty dance floor. She’d already ditched the long, billowing Dolce & Gabbana veil she’d worn at the ceremony — which had a portrait of the Virgin Mary woven into it to perfectly match the image tattooed on Barker’s head — and switched it out for a much smaller white head piece.

The cinematic dance-floor moment was captured in videos posted to Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Stories, as well as a video posted to Dolce & Gabbana’s Story, which was reposted by Andrea to his Story. Matteo also shared a snapshot of the performance to his own Story, and wrote: “A memorable night [heart-eye emoji] It’s been a pleasure to share this moment you all! Congratulations!” he wrote, tagging the newlyweds and Dolce & Gabbana.

Kim was also dressed by the Italian luxury fashion brand while in Italy for her sister’s big day, as well as the rest of the women in the reality star family — Kris, Kylie, Kendall and Khloe.

Before the glamorous wedding festivities began in Portofino, though, the Poosh founder and the rocker had actually already tied the knot beforehand — twice. They staged their first elopement in April in a Las Vegas chapel, and after that turned out to be just a “practice” wedding given they didn’t officially have a wedding license, they legally got married mid-May in Santa Barbara.

It might take being a celebrity to book Bocelli for your wedding, but a live recording of the Grammy-nominated singer’s version of “Can’t Help Falling In Love” has been available since 2006 on his album Amore. Stream it below: