Amy Shark Books Surgery, Cancels North America Tour

Amy Shark will miss her upcoming tour of North America due to an unspecified illness that requires urgent surgery.

The award-winning Australian singer and songwriter broke the news on her social channels.

“In recent days I’ve had some very uncomfortable painful moments and have just found out that I need surgery ASAP,” reads Shark’s post accompanied with a photo of herself wearing a blue hospital gown, and giving the thumbs-down.

“I am choosing to keep the details private but I’m all good DW. I will need a month to recover, meaning I have to cancel the North American tour next month.”

The post continues, “I’m so sad right now. I’m very sorry but I need to focus on my health for a month. I hope you understand and I promise I’ll be back as soon as I’m recovered. Much love from sad Amy.”

Due to the mystery ailment, Shark misses a U.S. run that includes September shows at Union Stage, Washington, DC; Irving Plaza, New York; Johnny Brenda’s in Philadelphia, PA; and multiple stops in Canada.

Indeed, all dates are scrubbed from her itinerary, with the exception of a homecoming concert Nov. 18 at Optus Stadium, in Burswood, Perth.

With No. 1 hits, multiple ARIA Awards including best female artist, and several APRA Awards, including the coveted song of the year, Shark is one of the biggest starts in her homeland.

Hailing from the Gold Coast, Shark’s (real name: Amy Billings) career took flight with “Adore You”, which placed at No. 2 on Triple J’s Hottest 100 for 2016. Matters have only heated up since.

She has released three albums, 2018’s Love Monster, and 2021’s Cry Forever, for two No. 1s, and, for her work as a judge on Australian Idol, she recently scooped the silver Logie award for best new talent at the Australian TV industry’s annual ceremony, the Logies.

