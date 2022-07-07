Amsterdam Dance Event 2022 Announces First Wave of Artist Programming

Amsterdam Dance Event has announced the first wave of artists for 2022.

Happening Oct. 19-23 in the event’s namesake city, ADE’s festival lineup will feature a legion of global acts, including The Blessed Madonna, ARTBAT, Tiësto, Alan Walker, CloZee, Jayda G, Oliver Heldens, Ellen Allien, Armin van Buuren, Jamie Jones, Logic1000, Nils Frahm, Seth Troxler and many more.

The festival portion of ADE happens in venues spread across Amsterdam, with tickets open to the public. Programming for the ADE business conference has not yet been announced, with the complete schedule to be released in the coming months. ADE is the world’s biggest dance music conference, featuring more than 2,500 artists and 600 speakers in almost 200 venues. Happening in the Dutch capital since 1996, the event offers a staggering 1,000-plus events during its five days.

2022 will mark the first time since 2019 that a full-fledged ADE has taken place, with 2020 happening online due to the pandemic. In 2021, a smaller iteration of the live festival portion of ADE took place, but only during daylight hours due to COVID protocols implemented by the Dutch government at that time. (The development resulted in some rather novel parties, with producers like Solomun, Maya Jane Coles, Joseph Capriati, Maceo Plex, Ellen Alien all playing morning and mid-afternoon sets.)

Currently, Dutch protocols around entering The Netherlands require that travelers from the U.S. present either proof of vaccination or can show proof of recovery from COVID between the 11 and 180 days prior.

ADE will be the last of 2022’s major electronic industry conferences, with IMS Ibiza happening on the island this past April and Beatport’s inaugural ReConnect summit happening in Brooklyn this Sept. 21-22.