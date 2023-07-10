‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Michael Grimm Can Speak But ‘Doesn’t Have His Singing Voice Yet,’ Wife Says in New Update

America’s Got Talent season 5 winner Michael Grimm is officially in recovery, his wife Lucie Zolcerva-Grimm shared with fans in an update posted to Instagram on Saturday.

Zolcerva-Grimm says the singer “is now in a recovery facility for physical therapy, speech therapy. His mind and body has disconnected so we are working on reconnecting that. So he’s been through a lot,” she said.

In a June 12 update to fans, Zolcerva-Grimm revealed that Grimm’s health started becoming a concern around Memorial Day weekend after he experienced body tremors and difficulty speaking. He was then rushed to the ICU and placed on a ventilator under heavy medication so as to prevent him having a stroke or flatlining.

The new update, however, is a more positive one — “I’m thrilled to say that his speaking voice is completely back. So the speech therapy portion of it has been very successful,” Zolcerva-Grimm said, adding that while her husband “doesn’t have a singing voice yet, he is not stressed over it. He feels that with proper vocal exercises and retraining he will get back on track.”

Grimm had also seen a large improvement over his mobility: “He is walking on his own and that’s a huge thing for us, getting that leg strength back, getting his coordination and his equilibrium back, those were all massive things. That’s probably his biggest win right now.”

The update came ahead of a planned four-hour benefit in Las Vegas to help pay for Grimm’s medical costs on July 9. Fans can also contribute to a PayPal for donations.

See Zolcerva-Grimm’s new update video below.