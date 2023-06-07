‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Michael Grimm Hospitalized, ‘Sedated’ & on a Ventilator

Michael Grimm could use some positive thoughts sent his way. The America’s Got Talent season five winner was recently hospitalized and placed on a ventilator with a severe unknown illness that’s wreaking havoc on his mind and body, according to a video posted by his wife, Lucie Zolcerva-Grimm.

“I know you all love Michael and while I want to protect his privacy and his request to not disclose anything, we’re kind of in a situation,” she began, tearing up at times, in a long update shared Tuesday (June 6) on Michael’s Instagram page. “It’s been an emotional ride.”

“You may have noticed that he was struggling with his health a lot, lacking energy and not being able to fulfill shows,” Lucie continued, revealing that during Memorial Day weekend, her husband’s mystery condition kicked into high gear.

Over the holiday, Lucie said, Michael began looking sickly and had trouble lifting his head or responding to conversation, experiencing tremors and eventually speaking “gibberish.” He was rushed to the ICU and placed on a ventilator, heavily sedated so that he wouldn’t stroke out or flatline.

“The doctors were finally able to remove the ventilator today, and he is breathing on his own,” Lucie said. “However, due to the last week, his body went through a lot. They do still have him sedated so he doesn’t seize or flatline from the fluctuating blood pressure.”

“We don’t know what’s wrong,” she added. “My priority right now is to stand by Michael.”

To fans wanting to help the family, Lucie encouraged people to send supportive letters to Michael and provided information on how to donate money toward his medical expenses. “I’m asking all the fans to be patient, please,” she said. “Keep Michael in their prayers, in their minds and their hearts.”

The 44-year-old singer-guitarist was the fifth ever AGT winner, taking the prize in 2010. At the time, he revealed that it was then-girlfriend Lucie who inspired his winning finale performance of Percy Sledge’s “When a Man Loves a Woman.” One day after winning, Michael proposed to Lucie on Ellen, and they’ve been married since 2011.

