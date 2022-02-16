‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Glennis Grace Arrested in Amsterdam

America’s Got Talent finalist Glennis Grace revealed via Instagram on Tuesday (Feb. 15) that she was arrested in her home country of The Netherlands.

The post, translated to English, reads: “Last Saturday I was arrested after an incident in a supermarket in Amsterdam. I look forward to the investigation, which is still ongoing, with confidence because I know that I have not committed any criminal offenses. Although I’d like to say more about this, in the interest of the investigation, I’m keeping my mouth shut for now. I will respond as soon as I can. Love, Glennis.”

While Glennis didn’t reveal the details of the arrest, TMZ reports that her 15-year-old song had “some sort of interaction” with the staff at a supermarket in The Netherlands. He left and later returned with another man and Glennis, before a “violent confrontation” broke out and all three were arrested, allegedly on suspicion of assault.

Glennis, her son and the man with them were released from custody, according to TMZ, though offical details remain unconfirmed. “The police investigation is still ongoing and we trust that it will show that Glennis has not committed any criminal offenses. We are now waiting for the investigation to be finished before making further announcements,” Grace’s attorney said in a statement to the publication.

Glennis is a singer and is best known as a finalist during season 13 of America’s Got Talent‘s in 2018, and was previously a semifinalist in the 2005 Eurovision Song Contest, representing The Netherlands by performing her song, “My Impossible Dream.”