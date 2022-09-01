×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Which ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Do You Hope Will Win? Vote!

Let us know who you want to see win 'America's Got Talent' by voting in our poll.

Simon Cowell, Avery Dixon and Terry
Simon Cowell, Avery Dixon and Terry Crews on 'America's Got Talent.' Trae Patton/NBC

Eight talented contestants have officially been selected to participate in America’s Got Talent‘s season 17 grand final.

Among the eight are four impressive musicians, including saxophonist Avery Dixon, singing trio Chapel Hart, singer and musician Drake Milligan and singer Sara James.

The winner will snag $1 million and a chance to headline America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. NBC’s long-running talent TV show airs next Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET.

Until then, we at Billboard want to know who your top pick for AGT‘s season 17’s winner is. Let us know by voting below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad