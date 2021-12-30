‘American Idol’ Judges Imagine Alternate Careers In Season 20 Promo: Watch

American Idol returns on Feb. 27, marking its 20th season overall and fifth season on ABC. Ahead of the milestone year, a promo for Idol‘s new season will air during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 on ABC, and Billboard has an exclusive preview of the clip.

The 90-second video finds Idol judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, imagining what life would be like had they never been discovered. Richie’s alternate career in sculpting is suspiciously reminiscent of the video for his Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Hello,” while Perry’s mirror universe job involves her selling the explosive namesake of one of her Hot 100 toppers. Bryan’s non-musical gig involves tending bar while serving up some of the lyrics to his 2020 single and Country Airplay No. 1 “One Margarita,” and as for Seacrest, well, if Idol hadn’t come along, he would apparently be bringing his signature energy to a bar mitzvah near you.

“We were all given our shot — now let’s give it to someone else,” Seacrest concludes at the end of the clip. “Yeah, let’s go discover the next American Idol,” Perry agrees.

The promo, which you can check out below, will air during New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which begins on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31.