‘American Idol’ Contestant Abigail Brooks Sings Into a Broom: Watch

When you bring a broom into the house, you’d sure better use it.

TikTok singer Abigail Brooks was in the mood to sweep the room, when she auditioned for American Idol. She did the job.

The 21-year-old is from Castle Rock, CO, is a barista by day, a broom singer on the side.

Some folks sing into combs, Brooks goes one bigger. “I sing into a broom because I always like to have the effect that I’m singing for a crowd and that it’s a big deal,” she explained in the preamble. “It also gave me a sense of comfort.”

Wearing a bucket hat, overalls and glasses, Brooks admits she’s an older soul. She digs older tunes, her hero is Barbra Streisand and, based on her vocal style, she’s lit up by the bright lights of Broadway.

For her performance, Brooks delivered a theatrical version of Don McLean’s “Vincent,” with a long handled brush.

“Very interesting,” remarked Luke Bryan. “You’re just a great singer of that style of music.”

Katy Perry went as far as to say Brooks was a “one in a hundred.”

Lionel Richie made her day when told the contestant, “I can’t wait to call Barbra and tell her about you,” as he delivered a second “yes”.

“Clean up the competition,” Perry enthused, giving Brooks a third “yes” and a spot in Hollywood Week.

