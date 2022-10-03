American Express Announces ‘Louisville by Jack Harlow’ Concert Experience in NYC

American Express is giving card members exclusive access to a special Jack Harlow concert experience taking place in New York City on Oct. 12.

The American Express Presents Louisville by Jack Harlow performance in Brooklyn, held at the venue Brooklyn Steel, is set to “transport fans deep into Harlow’s world, paying homage to the rapper’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky,” American Express announced on Monday (Oct. 3).

Fans will be given a personal taste of Harlow’s favorite artists and restaurants, with dishes inspired by Louisville’s Vincenzo’s Italian Restaurant at the event. Custom merchandise, including T-shirts, hoodies, crossbody bags and rugby shirts designed by Bri Bowers, a Louisville illustrator and a friend of Jack’s, will be available.

American Express card members can purchase tickets to American Express Presents Louisville by Jack Harlow starting Sunday (Oct. 9) at 11 a.m. ET on AXS.com. Tickets will be priced at $10, which will be donated to the Red Cross for relief following the Kentucky floods.

Those who cannot attend the experience in-person will get the chance to livestream the concert on Amazon Music Twitch.

The Jack Harlow concert is a part of American Express’s Member Week, taking place from Oct. 10-14. Curated experiences and offers in entertainment, shopping, dining, travel and wellness will be offered.

Some special perks coming for cardholders that week include pre-sale access for Coachella 2023 passes (the pre-sale will be available to card members from Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. PT to Oct. 14 at 10 p.m. PT), and to Ed Sheeran’s summer 2023 tour in North America (the pre-sale begins on Oct. 12 at 12 p.m. local time through Oct. 13 at 10 p.m. local time here).