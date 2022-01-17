Amber Rose Expresses Regret Over Dissing Kim Kardashian in 2015 Tweet About Kanye West: ‘Learn From My Mistakes’

Amber Rose attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Amber Rose is reflecting on some of her past regrets.

The 38-year-old model and actress took to her Instagram Story on Sunday (Jan. 16) to address a resurfaced tweet from 2015 aimed at ex-boyfriend Kanye West, in which she referred to the Kardashians as the “Kartrashians.”

“Man f— that told ass tweet,” Rose wrote. “I never got any apology for his ’30 Showers’ comment but f— it.”

The model’s past comments went viral over the weekend as West, who now goes by Ye, made headlines over drama with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Here’s how it started. During an interview with Power 105.1 in February 2015, Ye disrespected Rose by saying he needed “30 showers” after being with her.

“If Kim had dated me when I first wanted to be with her, there wouldn’t be an Amber Rose,” the rapper said at the time. “It’s very hard for a woman to want to be with someone who’s been with Amber Rose… I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim.”

Shortly after the interview, Rose responded on Twitter by throwing a shot at Kardashian: “Wait 30 showers? But Kim let RayJ nut on her…. Never mind.” She didn’t stop there. In a trio of tweets directed at Ye, Rose wrote, “I’ll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they’re done with u.”

In her Instagram Story apology on Sunday, the SlutWalk founder wrote that “Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet and y’all shouldn’t co-sign that either.” Rose added that it was “immature af of me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess HE made,” referring to Ye.

Rose said in closing, “Moving forward…. Learn from my mistakes. We all have kids and family’s life is hard enough right now for a lot of ppl I just wanna spread love and positivity.”