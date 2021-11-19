This Amazon Deal Gets You Three Months of Showtime for Just $3

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve been looking to sign up for Showtime, you’ll want to snag this Amazon Prime Channels deal, which gets you three months of streaming on the service for only $0.99 per month.

The streaming service usually costs up to $10.99 a month on its own, so this deal essentially gets you a $10 discount on a monthly subscription.

The Amazon channels deal gets you three full months of service for just $3 total. Use the deal to get Showtime, where you can watch Billions online, along with The Chi, American Rust, Ziwe and the new reboot of Dexter.

Related How to Watch the 2021 American Music Awards

This deal runs through the end of November 22 (11:59pm PST). Keep in mind, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to score the $3 streaming deal. Not a Prime member? Use this link to get a 30-day free trial here. That’ll give you instant access to shop this Prime Channels deal along with all the 2021 Black Friday deals.

Amazon is also offering a big Disney+ deal online. Right now, you can get six months of Disney+ for free when you sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited. An Amazon Music Unlimited plan costs just $7.99/month — the same price as a Disney+ subscription — so this is almost like a buy one, get one free deal. See full details here.