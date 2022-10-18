Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Kane Brown to Headline ‘Amazon Music Live’ Thursday Night Football Series

Amazon is adding some music to its Thursday night football coverage. Amazon Music Live will feature a series of artists performing during the streamers’ Thursday Night Football on Prime Video series beginning on Oct. 27.

Among the acts slated to take the stage on the broadcasts are are Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Kane Brown, with more artists to be announced throughout the season according to a release announcing the events. The livestream concert series will be hosted by 2 Chainz and will air on Prime Video following that week’s game. Baby is first man up on Oct. 27, followed by Megan hitting the Amazon Music Live stage on Nov. 3 and Brown performing on Nov. 10.

“Whether you’re a sports fan waiting for the first football game of the week, or a music fan staying up late to hear the latest drop from your favorite artist, Thursday is the biggest night for entertainment,” said Kirdis Postelle, global head of artist marketing of Amazon Music in a statement. “With Amazon Music Live, we’ve created a new, can’t-miss series for fans to experience the most exciting new music together. For artists, this show represents a massive new stage to share their music with fans after Thursday Night Football — the biggest game of the week, airing live on Prime Video.”

2 Chainz will also interview each night’s performer and the concerts will be available to stream for free around the world on Prime Video as well as being available to stream on-demand for a limited time. “Every Thursday night, I’m bringing the biggest and the brightest stars in music to the Amazon Music Live stage in Los Angeles,” said 2 Chainz in a statement. “We have the people that are influencing the culture and have carved their own unique path in music, like Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kane Brown.”

The concerts will take place in front of live crowds in Los Angeles.

Check out the promo video for the series below.