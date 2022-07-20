Here’s the Actress Who Wanted Ariana Grande’s Role in ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande is gearing up to star as Glinda the Good Witch in an upcoming movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Wicked — and the “popular” role was coveted by many actresses, including Amanda Seyfried.

“I have dreams that I’m still auditioning for Wicked,” the Mamma Mia star said in a recent interview with Backstage. In fact, she auditioned for the role while filming the Hulu series The Dropout. “On the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked—because I wanted it that much that I was like, “You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of The Dropout on Tuesday. I’ll give my Sunday to you.’ I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life,” she said.

Explore Explore Ariana Grande See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

She also shared what she learned from the experience. “I think it also taught me how far I’ve come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove,” she explained. “Because ever since Les Miz, I was like, I need to be better. I need to do better. So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I’m finally prepared.”

In November, it was announced that Grande snagged the role, playing alongside Cynthia Erivo, who will portray Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West.

“Thank goodness,” Grande captioned her series of photos announcing the news, tagging director Jon M. Chu — who will helm the adaptation for Universal — as well as Erivo and the @wickedmovie Instagram page. Grande’s photos include a picture of a bouquet of flowers with a card reading, “‘Pink Goes Good With Green’ Congratulations Miss A, The Part Was Made For You, I Look Forward To Sharing This Musical Journey With You. Love, Cynthia.”