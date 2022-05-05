Amanda Seyfried Says She Was ‘Having a Ball’ When She Filmed That Hilariously Awkward Lil Wayne Dance in ‘Dropout’

Amanda Seyfried’s impressive acting skills shine through in Hulu‘s mini series The Dropout, in which the actress captures the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her disgraced biotechnology company Theranos.

However, a particular scene has found virality on the Internet, in which Seyfried as Holmes does an intentionally flirtatious but wildly stiff and uncomfortable side-step dance to Lil Wayne‘s 2011 hit, “How to Love.”

In a new interview with Variety published on Thursday (May 5), Seyfried shared that “every moment that people are talking about, I just have a really positive and fucking hilarious memory behind it.”

She also credited show creator Elizabeth Meriwether for the dancing scenes. “I’d never gotten to do anything like that, getting down into my most awkward parts,” Seyfried said. “To be naked, in a way. It was just one of the best things I’ve ever gotten to do as an actor, to play into that stress and frustration. I feel like we should all just start dancing when we’re on set.”

On the Lil Wayne dance in particular, Seyfried said it wasn’t choreographed at all and she was completely “freestyling” to the track. “I think at the point I’d been playing her for long enough that it was just, whatever came out,” she said.

“I just found out recently that it was actually, like, a mating call,” she continued. “We couldn’t have sex scenes in the show because they’re real people and there were legal issues with that, so some of these dancing scenes were in lieu of sex scenes. But the Lil Wayne one was just my version of an apology where you put on their favorite song and say, ‘Sorry, tiger.’ It’s not even sexual. It’s just a different brand altogether. I fucking really leaned into that as much and as literally as possible. I love that people love it, because I honestly was having a ball.”

The Dropout, based on the popular ABC Audio podcast of the same name, is available to watch in full on Hulu here.