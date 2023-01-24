Alyssa Scott Says New Daughter With Nick Cannon Is ‘Definitely Zen’s Little Sis’

Alyssa Scott is keeping her son’s memory alive as she enjoys spending time with her new daughter Halo, whom she welcomed with Nick Cannon in December — almost exactly a year after the couple’s first child, Zen, died from brain cancer when he was just five months old. On Monday (Jan. 23), the model posted some adorable photos of her six-week-old baby girl enjoying some fresh air and sunshine, adding that she already sees similarities between her two children.

“Hi sweet girl,” Scott wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing four snaps of little Halo modeling a green headband. “Definitely Zen’s little sis 🤍✨.”

The 29-year-old influencer also posted a couple videos from her day spent with Halo outside, where they sat together in the grass and enjoyed “listening to the birds & getting some fresh air.”

“Happy mama happy halo,” Scott wrote.

Halo Marie Cannon was born on Dec. 14, two months after Scott confirmed she was pregnant with her third child and second baby with Nick. Posting a series of maternity photos featuring The Masked Singer host in October, the model wrote on Instagram, “This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING.”

Their new addition to the family arrived within days of the one-year anniversary of baby Zen’s death. Cannon initially announced the devastating news of his son’s passing on The Nick Cannon Show, telling viewers, “[God] puts the most and heaviest weight on the shoulders of his strongest soldiers, so I’m here to show that I can fight through this.”

Though Halo is the Drumline actor’s second child with Scott, Cannon is Dad to 12 children overall. He shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa — who welcomed her third baby with Cannon, Beautiful Zeppelin, less than two months prior to Halo’s birth.

He also shares Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell; Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.